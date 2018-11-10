Image copyright PA Image caption Roy Whiting, pictured in 2000, was sentenced to life in jail with a minimum of 40 years

The murderer of schoolgirl Sarah Payne has been attacked in his cell at a top security prison.

Eight-year-old Sarah Payne was snatched and killed by convicted paedophile Roy Whiting in West Sussex in 2000.

Whiting, now 59, was found guilty in 2001 of her abduction and murder and will serve a minimum of 40 years.

The Sun newspaper said he was taken to hospital after being "stabbed by two convicted murderers with makeshift blades" at HMP Wakefield.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "A prisoner at HMP Wakefield was attacked on Thursday evening and received hospital treatment.

"The prisoner is back in prison in a stable condition and the incident is being investigated by police."

Sarah, who lived in Hersham, Surrey, disappeared from a cornfield near her grandparents' home in Kingston Gorse, West Sussex, in July 2000.

She had been playing with her brothers and sister before she slipped through a hedge into a country lane and disappeared.

Her body was found 17 days later in a field about 15 miles away near Pulborough.

When he was convicted in 2001, the trial judge Mr Justice Richard Curtis said he believed Whiting was "an evil man" and "a cunning and glib liar".

In July 2011, Whiting was stabbed in the eyes at Wakefield jail by fellow inmate, convicted murderer Gary Vinter.

Vinter admitted the attack.

In 2002, Whiting was attacked with a razor blade by fellow Wakefield inmate Rickie Tregaskis.