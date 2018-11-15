Image copyright PA Image caption The trial at Birmingham Crown Court is expected to last for five weeks

A businessman accused of murdering his lover in a drink and drug-fuelled sex session "wanted to teach her a lesson," a court has heard.

John Broadhurst is accused of 26-year-old Natalie Connolly's murder at their home in Kinver, near Stourbridge, in December 2016.

Ms Connolly was found naked in a pool of blood at the foot of the stairs, the court heard.

Mr Broadhurst, 40, from Wolverley, near Kidderminster, denies murder.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court heard the couple had drunk heavily and took drugs at a West Bromwich Albion match on 17 December.

They continued drinking at their home, and analysis of Ms Connolly's blood showed she was five times above the drink-drive limit and also contained traces of poppers, cocaine and amphetamines, the jury heard.

Image copyright Google Image caption The couple had been drinking heavily at a football match at the Hawthorns before Ms Connolly died

Mr Broadhurst has claimed Ms Connolly wanted "rough sex" and after he left her for a moment during a sex game in the early hours of 18 December he returned to find her "woozy" at the bottom of the stairs, the court heard.

A post-mortem examination found Ms Connolly had more than 40 injuries, and died from alcohol intoxication and blunt force injuries.

She was left on the stairs in a "dreadful state", prosecutors said.

David Mason QC alleged Mr Broadhurst attacked Ms Connolly to "teach her a lesson" after he may have found out she was talking to two ex-boyfriends and a new man.

Mr Broadhurst said he sprayed her face with bleach "because I didn't want her to... look a mess", but prosecutors claim he was trying to "cover his tracks".

"Whatever may have started willingly," Mr Mason said, "there is no way that Natalie either consented or was able to consent to what John Broadhurst did to her after that, leading to her untimely, unseemly and tragic death."

The trial continues.