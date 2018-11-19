Image copyright PA Image caption John Broadhurst denies murdering Natalie Connolly

A multi-millionaire businessman accused of murdering his girlfriend was not "unduly upset" at finding her body, a paramedic has told a jury.

Stephen Hill said he examined Natalie Connolly and "very soon" declared her dead, finding rigor mortis had set in.

The defendant, John Broadhurst, 40, told him he had last seen Ms Connolly at about 02:00 GMT and also that she "liked rough sex", Mr Hill said.

Mr Broadhurst denies murdering Ms Connolly, 26, at their home in Kinver.

Birmingham Crown Court previously heard she had been found in a pool of blood at the foot of the stairs on 18 December 2016. Jurors heard the couple had earlier drunk heavily and taken drugs.

'Bewildered' by call

Mr Hill said when he responded to the 999 call at 09:28 GMT he found Mr Broadhurst "standing in the doorway", of the couple's home in Staffordshire and added: "I was quite openly invited into the hall".

"He was upset and looked tired. He had clearly not long got up," he said.

Asked by prosecutor David Mason QC what happened when he pronounced Ms Connolly dead, Mr Hill said: "He [Broadhurst] came into the room once to ask me what had happened.

"I asked him to return back into the living room, which he did straight away. He then proceeded to tell me that she liked 'rough sex'."

Mr Hill told the court: "He didn't seem unduly upset. He seemed concerned."

Prosecutors allege Mr Broadhurst, of Wolverley, killed Ms Connolly about three months after separating from a former partner, Charlotte Dummer, who was pregnant with their second child.

Ms Dummer said in a statement he had never been violent during their seven-year relationship.

Describing a phone-call from Mr Broadhurst on the morning of 18 December, Ms Dummer stated: "The first thing John said to me was 'Natalie's dead'.

"I was very bewildered by this phone call. He sounded like he was in shock."

The trial continues.