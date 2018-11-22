Image copyright Ken Rayner Image caption A scene fit for a Christmas card in chilly Hungerford

Never mind antifreeze or a windscreen scraper, the first thing the people of England reached for this frosty morning was a camera.

BBC Weather Watchers captured an array of frost-kissed scenes and reported temperatures as low as -5C (23F).

It was a bright but bracing start for most and the result was a stunning selection of images from around the country.

Image copyright Poppy Image caption "Loving the frost patterns this morning," said Poppy from Stapleton, Shropshire

Image copyright Jeff Image caption Ewe must be freezing: Jeff braved temperatures of -5C to capture these sheep in Bashall Eaves, Lancashire

Image copyright Scrappy Image caption Ice is nice: A frost-covered plant in Kegworth, Leicestershire

Image copyright Andy J Image caption We're not moo-ving: The -1C (30F) chill didn't seem to bother these guys in Chesham, Buckinghamshire

Image copyright Ruthiebabes Image caption Water beauty: Ruthiebabes described this shot in Twickenham as "a very beautiful wintry sunrise"

You may also like:

Image copyright ukstreets Image caption An un-brrr-lievable dandelion in a frosty field in Kettering

Image copyright Liam Ball Image caption These blades of grass in Shropshire make a good frost impression

Image copyright Snap Happy Image caption Frost-kissed fields at Beacon Hill, Lickey

Image copyright Hampton Court Lady Image caption The mercury dropped to -1C (30F) in Hampton Court

.