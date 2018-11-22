Frosty weather: Photographers snap wintry scenes around England
Never mind antifreeze or a windscreen scraper, the first thing the people of England reached for this frosty morning was a camera.
BBC Weather Watchers captured an array of frost-kissed scenes and reported temperatures as low as -5C (23F).
It was a bright but bracing start for most and the result was a stunning selection of images from around the country.
