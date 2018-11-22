Image copyright UK Parliament Image caption Andrew Griffiths stood down as small business minister in July

A Conservative MP who sent sexual messages to two barmaids will face no further action, the party has said.

Andrew Griffiths resigned as small business minister in July after lewd messages sent to the women were published in a newspaper.

A party investigation found he may have breached the Conservatives' code of conduct.

But, "given his state of mental health both now and at the time", it concluded further action would be inappropriate.

The party whip remains withdrawn.

The 47-year-old married MP for Burton and Uttoxeter had been following the two women from his constituency on Snapchat for six months before making contact in June.

He subsequently referred himself for investigation by the Conservative Party's independent code of conduct panel.