Emily Johnson will be taking essentials to homeless women on the streets of Birmingham

#GivingTuesday is trending on social media - but what is it, where did it come from and how are people getting involved?

This day of selfless acts follows the spending spree that is the long - and expensive - shopping weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. People are encouraged to offer time, money or support to help a good cause.

"Giving Tuesday started in America on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving," says Angharad Thomas, from the Charities Aid Foundation, which has organised the UK's Giving Tuesday efforts since 2014.

"It is a movement to create an international day of charitable giving at the beginning of the Christmas and holiday season.

"Christmas shopping is a great thing but if there's one day to think about doing something for charity, this is it.

"If you have a little bit of money left, it's great to donate. But it's equally about doing something kind and talking or posting on social media about good causes."

Solomon Smith set up a soup kitchen which now offers CV workshops, job guidance and advice on housing and benefits

Solomon Smith, 33, is volunteering at the Brixton Soup Kitchen he set up in 2013 to help serve people in this part of south London.

"Every day we get people saying 'why are you doing this and not getting paid?'" he says.

"But there's some type of feeling I get that feels so amazing when someone comes up to me on the street and they say: 'You have changed my life.'"

In Birmingham, volunteers at a women's centre are taking toiletries, sanitary products, sleeping bags, hot drinks and warm clothes to women on the streets.

Anawim is a charity that runs a drop-in centre in the city's Balsall Heath area, supporting over 700 women every year struggling with issues such as homelessness, domestic violence and sexual exploitation.

"We see Giving Tuesday as the perfect opportunity to raise funds and community awareness for us to help support even more women and their children in distress," says fundraising officer Emily Johnson.

Anawim is giving homeless women in Birmingham toiletries, food and warm clothing

Millie Loxton will be teaching students at the University of Manchester emergency lifesaving skills during HeartStart CPR training sessions.

"Anyone could be a bystander to a first aid emergency and the more people who know what to do, the more likely people will be able to help," she says.

Nathan Abbott, 21, from Littlehampton in West Sussex, was born with a severe bilateral cleft lip and palate and has had more than 30 corrective surgeries.

He takes part in long-distance swimming events to raise money for charity Smile Train which helps children with the same condition.

"A smile is the best way to spread happiness in the simplest of ways," he says.

Nathan Abbott's long-distance swims raise money for Smile Train

