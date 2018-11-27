Image copyright Kent Police Image caption The lorry failed to stop after the crash near Detling, police say

An 81-year-old woman has died after a car crashed with a lorry which failed to stop, Kent Police said.

The woman was one of two people in a Citroen C3 which crashed with a lorry on the Sittingbourne carriageway of the A249 near Detling and then overturned.

The crash happened at 12:15 GMT on 20 November and the woman from Redhill in Surrey died in hospital on Monday.

Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to contact them as the search for the lorry driver continues.

The other person in the car was also injured and treated in hospital following the crash.

Sgt Peter Greaves said: "We urgently need to locate the lorry involved in this collision in order to speak to the driver, who may not have realised they had been involved in a collision.

"Anyone who recognises the vehicle or who knows where it may have been travelling to is urged to get in touch.

"We would also like to speak to anyone who may have noticed or repaired any damage that had been caused to the vehicle as a result of the collision."

