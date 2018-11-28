A lorry driver has been arrested in connection with an alleged hit-and-run which left a woman dead.

The victim, 81, from Redhill in Surrey was injured in the car crash on the A249 near Detling, Kent, on 20 November. She died on Monday.

Another person in the Citroen C3 was also injured and taken to hospital.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Sittingbourne on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and failing to stop after a collision.

He was released from custody pending further inquiries, Kent Police said.