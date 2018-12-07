Image copyright RMT Image caption Further 24-hour strikes are planned for 17 and 24 November

Workers on South Western Railway (SWR) are to strike on the weekend before Christmas, union leaders have said.

Guards and train drivers are due to walk out for 24 hours on Saturday 22 December in a continuing dispute about the role of guards on new trains.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said SWR refused to engage in "serious talks".

The strike will affect London Waterloo, the capital's busiest station. The BBC approached SWR for a comment.

SWR previously said it had "repeatedly guaranteed to roster a train guard on every single service we run".

RMT general secretary Mick Cash accused the train operator of playing "fast and loose" with passenger safety by "opening up a loophole that would allow them to run services driver-only at their discretion".

He said: "There's a simple solution to ‎this dispute and it means SWR stop playing with words and negotiate the guard guarantee that reflects the safety values of the agreements RMT has pinned down in other parts of the rail industry."

SWR operates services from London Waterloo to Berkshire, Surrey, Hampshire, Dorset, Devon, Somerset and Wiltshire.

The strike will begin at 00:01 and end at 23:59 GMT.