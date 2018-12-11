Image caption Disruption is expected to last until 12:00 GMT

A signal failure has caused delays for rail commuters travelling between London and the south coast.

South Western Railway said the problem was a fault with a track circuit which shows where trains are on the tracks.

It meant trains were having to stop and be verbally directed by the signaller at a reduced speed.

The rail firm said the fault had been fixed and services had resumed however due to crew and trains being displaced delays were expected until 15:00 GMT.

The signal fault first appeared in Woking and services affected by the fault include trains from Weymouth, Poole, Bournemouth and Southampton.

South Western has been hit by a series of delays in recent weeks because of signal and train failures.

On 19 November services to and from London Waterloo did not run until 10:00 GMT after engineering works overran.

Then a fault which caused all signals to fail between Poole and Wool on 6 December meant only one train per hour was able to run in each direction between Bournemouth and Weymouth

South Western workers are to strike on the weekend before Christmas.

Guards and train drivers are due to walk out for 24 hours on Saturday 22 December in a continuing dispute about the role of guards on new trains.