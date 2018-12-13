Image copyright Family handout Image caption Nixon Smith did not catch a connecting flight to Birmingham

A body has been found in the search for a Briton reported missing in Spain.

Nixon Smith, 23, disappeared after flying from Malaga to Madrid on 19 November on an emergency passport.

Friends and relatives later appealed for help in tracing him after he failed to catch a connecting flight to Birmingham.

West Mercia Police said it was informed a body had been found on Thursday, and the family of Mr Nixon had been informed.

In their appeal, relatives said Mr Nixon, from north Worcestershire, could have been "distressed and confused".

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.