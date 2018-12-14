Man admits Brighton rough sleeper murder
- 14 December 2018
A man has admitted murdering a homeless man in an attack in Brighton.
Sergio Lemori, 33, also homeless, changed his plea from not guilty during a hearing at Lewes Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on 21 January.
Andrew O'Connell, 54, of Chatham, Kent, died in hospital after he was attacked at Royal Pavilion Gardens just before midnight on 7 August.
He was described by his family as "a kind, intelligent man with a free spirit who loved to travel".