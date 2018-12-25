What do you know about Christmas dinner?

Although some people prefer beef, and vegetarians might opt for a nut roast, the classic Christmas dinner is generally held to consist of roast turkey, Brussels sprouts, parsnips, carrots, roast potatoes and pigs-in-blankets.

That's not to mention the essential accompaniments: gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce - and to finish - plum pudding, of course.

So how much do you know about the traditional British Christmas dinner?