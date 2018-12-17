Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Albion Chambers described Robert Duval as a "decent, honourable and generous man"

A barrister who suffered from a rare disorder which can cause sudden attacks of vertigo died in a crash while on his way to court, an inquest has heard.

Robert Duval, 60, was passing another vehicle on the A30 in Devon when his car hit a raised pedestrian crossing.

Coroner Philip Spinney said this caused the BMW to "become airborne" and collide with an oncoming HGV.

The father-of-three, from Hinton St George in Somerset, died at the scene from multiple injuries.

The inquest at County Hall in Exeter heard Mr Duval had been diagnosed in 2015 with Ménière's disease, which can cause severe attacks of vertigo or dizziness coupled with hearing loss.

Mr Spinney read evidence from Paul Fletcher, director of Albion Chambers, where Mr Duval worked, who said he was aware of three attacks in 2017 including one where Mr Duval was taken to hospital after being forced to pull over while driving.

In a statement Caroline Duval said her husband was a "skilled and experienced" driver.

The inquest heard no signs of a Ménière's attack would be found during an autopsy, if there had been one.

Mr Spinney concluded Mr Duval died from a road traffic collision on the A30 near Upottery, Devon, on 13 February at around 07:00 GMT .

He added: "It is not possible to say to what extent, if any, the Meniere's Disease may have caused or contributed to this tragic event."