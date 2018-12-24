Each day we feature an interesting photograph shared with us from across England.

This week we are featuring a special Best of 2018 gallery, showing our most engaging images from across the year, according to social media.

Our new year gallery will be published from 31 December 2018, and the theme will be "New Beginnings" as suggested by Andrew Watson, Wayne Lowery, Sandra Oxley, Esther Johnson and Ralph Rayner.

Find out how you can join in and submit your images and videos below.

If you are looking for inspiration, view some top tips from three of England's Big Picture photographers.

Image copyright Sarah Piper Image caption This photograph was taken by Sarah Piper at Gold Hill in Shaftesbury. Dorset

Image copyright Laura Image caption This photograph was taken by Laura Dunraven at Derwent Reservoir in the Peak District

Image copyright Edward Allistone Image caption Edward Allistone took this photograph just after sunrise in Taunton, Somerset

Image copyright Alison Smith Image caption This photograph was taken by Alison Smith between Avebury and Silbury Hill in Wiltshire

Image copyright Caroline Allington Image caption This photograph was taken by Caroline Allington in her garden in Shillingford, Oxfordshire

Image copyright Amanda Humphreys Image caption Amanda Humphreys took this photograph in Pewsey Vale, Wiltshire

Image copyright Julia Richards Image caption This photograph of Seven Sisters in Sussex was taken by Julia Richards

Image copyright Cat Preen Image caption This photograph was taken by Cat Preen at Durdle Door on the Jurassic Coast in Dorset

Image copyright Gemma Howarth Rymill Image caption This photograph was taken by Gemma Howarth Rymill at Tatton Park in Knutsford, Cheshire

Image copyright Sam Henderson Image caption This photograph was taken by Sam Henderson at Broadway Tower, Gloucestershire

Image copyright Jenny Lippmann Image caption This photograph was taken by Jenny Lippmann in Liverpool

Image copyright Martyn Hathaway (@mhathaway_images) Image caption This photograph was taken by Martyn Hathaway in Great Harwood, Lancashire

Image copyright Cliff Kinch Image caption This photograph was taken by Cliff Kinch in Newbottle Woods, Northamptonshire

Image copyright Weather Watcher Lambada Image caption This photograph was taken by Weather Watcher Lambada in Eastbourne, Sussex

Image copyright Will Hawker Image caption This photograph was taken by Will Hawker at Bredon near Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire

Image copyright Tracey Hills (@brightoncaptures) Image caption This photograph of a starling murmuration at sunset was taken by Tracey Hills in Brighton

How to submit a picture

Email us at england@bbc.co.uk, post it on Facebook or tweet it to @BBCEngland. You can also find us on Instagram - use #BBCEngland and #englandsbigpicture to share an image there. There is a recent archive of pictures on our England's Big Picture board on Pinterest.

When emailing pictures, please make sure you include the following information:

The full name of the person who took the pictures (as this person owns the copyright);

Confirmation that the copyright holder gives permission for the BBC to use their pictures across all its outputs;

The location, date and time that the pictures were taken;

Your telephone number so we can get back to you if we have any further questions;

Any other details about the pictures that may be useful for us to know.

Please note that whilst we welcome all your pictures, we are more likely to use those which have been taken in the past week.

Terms and conditions

If you submit a picture, you do so in accordance with the BBC's Terms and Conditions and the BBC's privacy policy.

In contributing to England's Big Picture you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way that we want, and in any media worldwide.

It's important to note, however, that you still own the copyright to everything you contribute to England's Big Picture, and that if your image is accepted, we will publish your name alongside.

The BBC cannot guarantee that all pictures will be used and we reserve the right to edit your comments.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe any laws while collecting any kind of media.