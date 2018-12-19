Image copyright South Yorkshire Police Image caption Rebecca Ward (left) and Philippa Bertam were students at Nottingham Trent University

Two young women who died in a crash during hazardous conditions in South Yorkshire have been named by police.

Rebecca Ward, 22, from Worcester and Philippa Bertram, 20, from Darlington, were in a white Fiat 500 when it was in collision with a Mini Cooper.

The crash happened on the A628 Woodhead Pass near Dunford Bridge at about 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

The women were in their final year studying Fashion Marketing and Branding at Nottingham Trent University.

Image caption South Police Yorkshire said it had dealt with multiple collisions on Saturday because of ice, wind and heavy rain

Ms Bertram's family said their lives had "been shattered by what has happened".

"She was our world and our joy and we were so proud of her."

Ms Ward's family described her as a "beautiful girl, both inside and out, who enjoyed life to the full".

They said: "Becky will be greatly missed by her family, boyfriend and many friends."

The university said it had opened a book of condolence for each of the women.

Professor Eunice Simmons, Deputy Vice-Chancellor at Nottingham Trent University, said: "Our thoughts are with their families at this time.

"Bereavement support is being offered to students and staff at the university."