Image copyright National Crime Agency/PA Image caption Matthew Law was told he posed a "significant risk of serious harm"

A man who was part of a paedophile gang that raped a baby and young child and streamed the abuse over the internet has been jailed for 15 years.

Matthew Law, 50, was found guilty of one count of conspiring to rape the baby at a trial last month.

Sentencing Law, Judge Julian Lambert said he posed a "significant risk of serious harm" and was "dangerous".

In a victim impact statement read to Bristol Crown Court, the baby's mother described her horror at their acts.

Law, from London, is the eighth defendant to be convicted of charges relating to the case - described by a judge as "some of the most depraved and grossly deviant behaviour imaginable".

At Bristol Crown Court on Thursday, Judge Lambert also sentenced Law to a five-year extension period.

"There is no doubt you bear a heavy burden of responsibility for an atrocious offence, albeit you are not the worst offender," he said.

"I consider that your depravity is so entrenched... that there is a significant risk of serious harm from you in the future."

'Horrific abuse'

The National Crime Agency, which investigated Law, said he first started communicating with Christopher Knight - a prominent member of the paedophile group.

Knight introduced Law to other members of the group and they planned the "most horrific abuse of a baby and very young children", the judge said.

"I simply can't understand how they could find a baby or young child sexually attractive," she said.

"What is sexy about raping a baby? They knew exactly what they were doing."

During the NCA investigation, three victims - the baby and two four-year-old boys who live in different parts of the country - were identified.

Thirty other children were safeguarded.