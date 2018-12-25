England

World Cup, weather and royal wedding: England's images of 2018

Image caption About 100,000 people flocked to Windsor for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May

Sporting success, a heatwave and a royal wedding means you probably will not forget 2018 easily.

Here are some standout images from around England.

Image caption A fire broke out in the Echo Arena car park in Liverpool in January
Image caption It was officially the first day of spring but "the Beast from the East" led to this snow drift in Northumberland in March
Image caption Officers in protective suits inspect a site in Salisbury, where a former Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned by a nerve agent in March
Image caption The moon rises over fires that raged in the Pennines in June and July
Image caption England's unexpected World Cup success lifted spirits with thousands attending screenings, including this one in London's Hyde Park
Image caption The heatwave led to reservoirs drying up as the Met Office warned of significant temperature rises ahead
Image caption A giant blimp of Donald Trump was floated above a protest in central London during the president's trip to England in July
Image caption A Buddhist monk brings flowers after a helicopter crash that killed Leicester City's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in October
Image caption A street show featuring giant puppets drew 1.3m spectators to Liverpool in the autumn
Image caption Work to remove 45,000 skeletons from a London burial site started in the autumn to make way for the HS2 high-speed railway line
Image caption Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray found fame when he crashed multiple live TV news reports

