Gatwick drones pair 'no longer suspects'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flights were suspended for more than 36 hours when a drone was first spotted

A man and woman arrested in connection with drone sightings that grounded flights at Gatwick Airport have been released without charge.

The 47-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested on Friday night on suspicion of "the criminal use of drones".

Flights were suspended for more than 36 hours when the device was first spotted close to the runway on Wednesday night.

Sussex Police said the pair were no longer suspects.

Det Ch Supt Jason Tingley said: "Both people have fully co-operated with our enquiries and I am satisfied that they are no longer suspects in the drone incidents at Gatwick.

"Our inquiry continues at a pace to locate those responsible for the drone incursions, and we continue to actively follow lines of investigation."

The pair were held on suspicion of disrupting civil aviation "to endanger or likely to endanger safety of operations or persons".

Labour calls for inquiry into Gatwick drones

Gatwick Airport Limited has offered a £50,000 reward through Crimestoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for disrupting flights.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The airport was forced to shut its runway for spells on Wednesday and Friday and for all of Thursday

Flights resumed on Friday morning after being grounded on Wednesday night and all day Thursday.

About 1,000 aircraft were either cancelled or diverted, affecting about 140,000 passengers, during three days of disruption.

By Saturday, Gatwick said its runway had reopened and the airport aimed to run a "full schedule" of flights over the weekend.

However, it advised passengers to expect some delays and cancellations as it continued to clear a backlog of flights.

Anyone due to fly was advised to check with their airline before travelling to the airport.