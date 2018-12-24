Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption David Willis was reported missing in September

A man believed to have died in an industrial incident was a "devoted son", his family said.

David Willis, 29, was reported missing to police by his mother after failing to return home from his work on 15 September.

It is suspected he died at Timmins Waste in Manders Road, Wolverhampton.

West Midlands Police said despite a "painstaking nine-week search" of Poplars Landfill Site, Cannock, they had not found his remains.

'Worshipped his nephew'

Officers said it was believed he died in in an "industrial incident" and their inquiries had led them to search the Cannock site.

"West Midlands Police continues to liaise with the Health and Safety Executive as inquiries continue to establish how David died," a force spokesman said.

Image copyright Express and Star Image caption A search of Poplars Landfill, Cannock, was completed at the end of last month

Mr Willis' family described him as a "dear, loving son... and brother" who also "worshipped" his nephew.

"David was a fun-loving person who would get on with all people, he would also go out his way to help people if he could," the statement said.

"He had many friends and family members who will sadly miss his fun, charming personality.

"You were taken so suddenly from us in such a tragic way. You will always be remembered no matter what."

An inquest will be opened in due course, police added.