A "number of coaches" are on fire in a serious blaze at an industrial estate.

The single-decker buses, that were not in use at the time, were "well alight" at the Lichfield Road Industrial Estate in Tamworth, Staffordshire, West Midlands Fire Service added.

The smoke plume from the fire could be seen for miles around and people have been urged to avoid the area.

Crews from six fire engines have been in attendance fighting the blaze.

Crews from both West Midlands and Staffordshire fire services were called to the scene at 13:30 GMT.

Resident Sarah Gayton said she saw "black thick smoke in the sky" from St Editha's Square, Tamworth, about a mile away from the fire.

"I heard lots of sirens and wondered what was going on and it soon became clear when I saw the smoke.

"You could taste the smoke in the air," she said.