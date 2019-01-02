Image copyright PA Image caption Bottles surrounded a recycling zone outside Tesco in Bracknell on Wednesday

Recycling centres face a backlog of overflowing bins as the evidence of England's Christmas and new year celebrations waits to be disposed of.

Pictures of overflowing bottle banks at recycling centres have emerged on social media following the festive period.

Rows of bottles have been building up on the ground at a recycling centres across the country.

Councils have warned of "extremely large volumes" of waste and recycling.

Residents have taken to Twitter to message councils about overflowing bins following the alteration of collection timetables over the festive period.

Image copyright PA Image caption Bins and bags full of empties have been piling up in Liverpool

Greenwich council, in London, said it was working hard to collect "extremely large volumes of waste & recycling" and that it hoped to have services back to normal by January 7.

There have been similar scenes in Plymouth.

With the beginning of January synonymous with abandoned Christmas trees on street corners, councils are also advising people to recycle or replant them instead.