Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Lee Pomeroy was killed in front of his 14-year-old son

Relatives have paid tribute to "devoted family man" Lee Pomeroy, 51, who was stabbed to death on a train in Surrey.

The married father of one from Guildford was on his way into London with his 14-year-old son for a day out on Friday when he was attacked.

In a statement his family called the attack, the day before his birthday, "horrific and pointless".

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

'Violent attack'

The statement from the family added: "He was a devoted family man and did everything for his family.

"He was an honourable man and would always help somebody who was in trouble.

"Lee would have had his birthday today, but did not get to see his presents.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police chief said the altercation moved through two carriages

"He was an honest, bright person, who loved music very much, he knew history and art and he was a bachelor of science in maths."

Mr Pomeroy and his attacker both got on the train at London Road station in Guildford at about 13:00 GMT.

Assistant Chief Constable Sean O'Callaghan told BBC Breakfast the two men, who it is believed did not know each other, moved through a carriage having a discussion for a few minutes until "that argument escalated to the unprovoked violent attack".

The father and son had been heading to London Waterloo, set to "spend some quality time together" in the city, relatives said.

More than 40 officers from British Transport Police are working alongside Surrey Police.

On Saturday morning the forces were still searching for the murder weapon between Horsley and Farnham.