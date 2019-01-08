Missing cat Koko turns up in car engine after six days
A pet cat who went missing on New Year's Eve was rescued from a car engine after a six-day ordeal.
Seven-year-old Koko was heard crying under the bonnet of a Ford Mondeo in Neath Road, Plymouth.
Firefighters spent 45 minutes rescuing her during an operation they began at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.
Owner Natalie Kruger, 35, said she had "no idea" how Koko had become stuck, but she said she was not hurt, describing her as a "very lucky kitty".
"I was thinking the worst," said Ms Kruger. "She's never really been out before.
"She's lost a fair bit of weight and she was very dusty and dirty, but she's OK."