Image copyright Natalie Kruger Image caption Koko's owners said they had been searching for her "night and day" after she went missing

A pet cat who went missing on New Year's Eve was rescued from a car engine after a six-day ordeal.

Seven-year-old Koko was heard crying under the bonnet of a Ford Mondeo in Neath Road, Plymouth.

Firefighters spent 45 minutes rescuing her during an operation they began at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.

Owner Natalie Kruger, 35, said she had "no idea" how Koko had become stuck, but she said she was not hurt, describing her as a "very lucky kitty".

Image copyright Natalie Kruger Image caption Firefighters took 45 minutes to rescue Koko

"I was thinking the worst," said Ms Kruger. "She's never really been out before.

"She's lost a fair bit of weight and she was very dusty and dirty, but she's OK."