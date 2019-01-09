Jayden Moodie murder police find car

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jayden Moodie lived in the area with his mother, police said

A car believed to be involved in the murder of 14-year-old Jayden Moodie has been found by police in London.

The teenager was struck by a vehicle while on his moped, and then stabbed to death in what police believe was a targeted attack.

He was found wounded in Bickley Road, Waltham Forest, on Tuesday evening.

The black Mercedes B Class was recovered in the Carlisle Road area of Leyton during the afternoon. No arrests have been made, the Met Police said.

Det Ch Insp Chris Soole, from the Homicide and Major Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are treating the recovery of the car as a significant development in our enquiries, which are still very much in their early stages.

"Jayden's family are being fully supported and kept updated by our team.

"This is a truly heartbreaking time for them and we are doing everything we can to find out who was responsible for Jayden's death."

Jayden, who police said lived in the area with his mother, is believed to be the youngest victim to die on London's streets in the past year.

There were 132 homicides in 2018, the highest total since 2008.

'Ray of sunshine'

Police have not said whether they believe the murder was gang-related.

The teenager and his mother had recently moved to London from Nottingham to be closer to some of his family.

His godmother, Zoe Grant, described him as "full of life, fun loving and a ray of sunshine".

"He was a beautiful boy, so intelligent and had everything to live for," she said.

Marcellus Baz, who was Jayden's youth worker when he lived in Nottingham, said the schoolboy's death was "absolutely shocking".