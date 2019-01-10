Jayden Moodie: Family deny reports of murdered teen's gang links
The family of London teenager Jayden Moodie say he had no links to gangs and was "murdered in cold blood".
Jayden Moodie, 14, was stabbed to death by attackers who knocked him off a moped in Leyton on Tuesday in what police believe was a targeted attack.
The teenager had moved from Nottingham to London with his mother six months ago for a "new start".
No arrests have been made over Jayden's death, the Met Police has said.
Speaking near to the scene where Jayden was stabbed to death, his cousin said in a statement that "no one deserves to die in that horrific way".
Leon Green added: "It has been very distressing that the majority of reports had mentioned Jayden being part of London gangs.
"I would like to stress that Jayden had absolutely no affiliation with gangs."
Standing alongside Jayden's mother Jada Bailey, Mr Green said the teenager had aspirations of joining a boxing academy and had a personality which was "infectious".
He added: "The focus needs to be on the fact that he was brutally murdered in cold blood and deserves a fair chance at justice.
"If there are people in our streets who are capable of killing a 14-year-old child then no-one is safe."
Additional police officers have been in the area where Jayden were killed.
Members of the public were being encouraged to talk to them about any concerns they had, or to share information.
Jayden was hit by a black Mercedes B Class at about 18:30 GMT on Bickley Road and then stabbed several times by three attackers as he lay unconscious in the road.
- How a bloody night in London became a deadly year
- Can Chicago cure London's violence?
- London knife crime: What can Sadiq Khan learn from Glasgow
- Murder victim's family leave UK and say London 'too dangerous'
The car was found on Wednesday in the nearby Carlisle Road area of Leyton, a few hundred metres away, and remains there for forensic examination.
In a statement published online, Heathcote School and Science in Chingford, where Jayden attended, said it was offering support to pupils and staff "during this difficult time".
Waltham Forest, where Leyton is located, has been blighted by gang crime in recent years and the council announced in June it would set aside £3m over the next four years into a prevention programme.
Council leader Clare Coghill said: "The police cannot tackle the violence on our streets alone."
She added: "To stay silent is to support murderers."
Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Communities like mine are crying out for help and support."
She said she had been "getting up in parliament and begging and pleading with ministers is to focus on this and give us the resources".