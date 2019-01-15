Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption John Campbell (right) has been selected by police and crime commissioner Anthony Stansfeld (left) as the preferred candidate for chief constable

The new chief constable of Thames Valley Police has been announced.

John Campbell, the force's current deputy chief constable, has been selected as the police and crime commissioner's preferred candidate.

Mr Campbell, who first joined the police in 1988, will replace current chief constable Francis Habgood, who is set to retire at the end of March.

The promotion is subject to confirmation on 1 February by the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel.

Mr Campbell, who received the Queen's Police Medal for services to policing in 2015, said he felt "privileged" to have been selected.

He said: "It will be an honour to lead all those who work and volunteer for us so that we can continue to deliver a police force that protects the communities of the Thames Valley."