Jaden Moodie: Man arrested over Waltham Forest boy's murder
- 19 January 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the death of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie.
The Metropolitan Police said it arrested the 18-year-old suspect at an address in Wembley, north-west London.
Jaden was found with fatal stab wounds after he was knocked off a moped in Bickley Road, Waltham Forest, at 18:30 GMT on 8 January.
Murder detectives said they were continuing to look for others involved in the attack.