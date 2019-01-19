Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jaden Moodie was knocked off a moped before being attacked

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder by police investigating the death of 14-year-old Jaden Moodie.

The Metropolitan Police said it arrested the 18-year-old suspect at an address in Wembley, north-west London.

Jaden was found with fatal stab wounds after he was knocked off a moped in Bickley Road, Waltham Forest, at 18:30 GMT on 8 January.

Murder detectives said they were continuing to look for others involved in the attack.