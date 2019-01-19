Image copyright Cheshire Police Image caption Mela was grabbed from his owner

A teenage boy has been arrested over the theft of a puppy that was only returned to its owner after footage of him being snatched went viral.

Mela, a 13 week old Jack Russell was grabbed from a boy in Crewe on 4 January.

Footage of him being taken was shared more than 15,000 times on social media and Mela was recovered last week after his family received a tip-off.

A 14-year-old boy from Crewe has been charged in connection with the theft.

