Image copyright SumUp Image caption Churchgoers can select from one of four amounts

Churches have reported a 97% increase in donations made at services trialling a digital collection box.

A partnership between technology firm SumUp and the Church of England meant the parishioners could make contactless payments using a portable device.

Churchgoers picked a sum from four options decided by the Church, before using a card or smartphone to pay.

SumUp's co-founder Marc-Alexander Christ said it was "an amazing example of tradition meeting technology".

Mr Christ, from the London-based company, said: "As congregations around the UK carry less and less cash, the donation process needs to be as easy as possible in order to harness people's generosity."

'Front foot'

Developers state the technology can support 500 transactions without the need for recharging, though a fixed table-top version of the system is also available - allowing congregations to donate before, during or after the service.

The Church of England has more than 16,000 churches and 42 cathedrals in England and Wales, with contactless payments being used already at about a dozen.

The Rev Margaret Cave, vicar of Christ Church East Greenwich, London, where the scheme is being trialled said: "This new digital collection box has proven to be a real asset for a church like ours.

"We've seen a younger crowd flocking to Christchurch East Greenwich over the past few years, with our morning meetings for parents and babies, as well as various youth group trips.

"This means a new generation of churchgoers who don't carry loose change.

"Our congregation love that we're on the front foot when it comes to modern technology."

Churches trialling the use of the digital collection box include: