Image copyright Just Giving Image caption Ian Hindle (right) wants to raise awareness about ovarian cancer

The husband of BBC journalist Dianne Oxberry has revealed she died suddenly from ovarian cancer.

Former Radio One presenter Oxberry died aged 51 at the Christie Hospital in Manchester earlier this month.

Her husband Ian Hindle said he wants to raise awareness about the "aggressive disease" and is hoping to set up a charity in his wife's memory.

He said money raised would "help families and individuals... suffering from this aggressive disease".

Mr Hindle added: "The aim is also to raise awareness about ovarian cancer and its after-effects, particularly where families have suffered sudden loss which can often be the case with this appalling disease."