Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Newcastle rough sleepers tell their stories

The official number of rough sleepers in England is estimated to have fallen slightly for the first time in eight years.

There were 4,677 people counted or estimated to be bedding down outside in autumn 2018, 74 fewer than counted in 2017.

Rough sleeping increased in London, the Midlands, north-east and Yorkshire and the Humber but fell elsewhere.

The government has pledged £100m over two years to tackle rough sleeping.

It will trial schemes in Greater Manchester, Merseyside and the West Midlands where people are given housing without first being required to give up drugs or alcohol, a model which has been hailed a success in Finland.

Despite the slight drop in the official estimate, Local Government Association housing spokesman councillor Martin Tett, said it was becoming "increasingly difficult" for councils to prevent homelessness and rough sleeping from happening as they faced a "funding gap" of more than £100m in 2019-20.