Image copyright Getty Images Image caption An organised criminal network has been targeting businesses across the UK

Four men and one woman have been arrested in connection with a "high-level" cyber crime gang that targeted UK businesses with malware.

The Metropolitan Police detained them during raids at three addresses in Birmingham and one in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, on Wednesday.

The suspects are aged between 29 and 53.

They were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to defraud businesses and organisations, and money laundering.

The Met worked with the National Crime Agency and European Cybercrime Centre on the case.

It said: "The operation targeted high-level cyber criminals and their criminal network involved in the deployment of malware and associated fraudulent methods targeting businesses and organisations across the UK."

Forensic analysis will now take place on devices seized during the raids.

Det Ch Insp Louise Shea said: "This investigation has identified complex and sophisticated methods employed by an organised criminal network to target the cyber security of businesses across the UK."