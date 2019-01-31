Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tony Jimenez (right), pictured with Dennis Wise in 2008

The former co-owner of Charlton Athletic Football Club will have to reveal details of his tax affairs to HMRC, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Tony Jimenez, who has also been a vice-president at Newcastle United, claimed a request for information was invalid because he lived in Dubai.

A judicial review quashed the original request, but HMRC launched an appeal.

It has now won, with Lord Justice Leggatt rejecting the idea the notice "offends the sovereignty" of a state.

HM Revenue & Customs had asked Mr Jimenez to reveal his bank and credit card accounts since 6 April 2004, and provide a list of his visits to the UK between that date and 5 April 2013.

It also made a request "about the use of chauffeurs when visiting the UK", the High Court heard in October 2017.

'Under investigation'

His lawyers argued he lived in Cyprus for much of that time period, and the schedule of the Finance Act HMRC used was not applicable to people residing abroad.

Mr Justice Charles ruled the notice "was not lawfully given" and overturned the request.

HMRC then went to the Court of Appeal arguing it did not breach international law, and three judges agreed.

The hearing was also told that both Mr Jimenez's "past and present tax position" was under investigation by HMRC.

Mr Jimenez is no stranger to court action - billionaire Sports Direct founder Mike Ashley, who also owns Newcastle United, is suing him alleging he breached a contract over a £3m investment in a golf course near Orleans, France.

Last July Mr Ashley won a "comprehensive victory" in the High Court over an alleged £15m deal made with investment banker Jeffrey Blue in a London pub.

Mr Jimenez, who was at Newcastle United under Mr Ashley before leaving in 2008, was involved in a similar dispute with ex-England international Dennis Wise, with whom he also worked with at the club.