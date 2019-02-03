Image caption Anti-hunt protestors gathered outside Cheshire Police's base

Hundreds of protestors have demanded tougher police action against fox hunts in a demonstration outside Cheshire Police headquarters.

The force has never successfully prosecuted anyone for illegal hunting but has said it is "fully committed... to bring to justice" any law-breakers.

It did not prosecute after a fox was killed during a trail hunt in January.

Kitty Noble, who helped organise Sunday's rally, said protestors wanted "police to do their job".

Fox hunting: What is the law?

In 2004, it was made a criminal offence in England and Wales to hunt and kill a wild mammal with dogs

Pursuit of live animals has been replaced by trail hunting, which sees hounds and riders follow a pre-laid scent along an agreed route

Activists have claimed these events can effectively allow banned practices to continue, if trails are laid near where foxes are likely to be

In order for a prosecution to succeed, a person must be shown to be intentionally hunting an animal

Up until 2017, more than 460 individuals had been found guilty of breaking the law in England and Wales

Hunt supporters have argued the ban does not protect foxes, which they say are now shot by farmers to control the population

The Countryside Alliance, which campaigns in favour of hunting, said anti-hunt protestors "waste so much police time and taxpayers' money".

The demonstration's organisers said more than 300 people attended the rally in Winsford.

Ms Noble, from the Animal Welfare Party, added: "It goes to show that people are sick of it now, we want real action to happen against fox hunting."

In a statement, Cheshire Police said it acknowledged that hunting with hounds was "an emotive subject" and insisted it "will not take sides".

The force said it was "fully committed to investigate and, where evidence exists, bring to justice any person found breaking the law".

Image caption The Countryside Alliance said anti-hunt protestors "waste" public money

In December, Cheshire's police commissioner David Keane urged the government to change the law.

He said a review had concluded it was difficult to "secure sufficient evidence" for convictions.

In January 2018, Chester MP Chris Matheson said "at least four foxes" had been "killed by trail hunts" in the four weeks after Boxing Day in 2017.

A hunt organiser had described the kills as "accidental".