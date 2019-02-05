Four children die in Stafford house fire
Four children have died in a house fire in Stafford.
The blaze in the Highlands area of the town in the early hours also left another child and two adults injured.
Part of the roof of the house appears to have collapsed, windows were smashed and the rooms were left blackened by the blaze.
Ch Insp John Owen, of Staffordshire Police, described the loss of "precious lives" in the fire as "absolutely heartbreaking".
The injuries to the two adults and the child are not thought to be life-threatening.
Emergency services were called to the fire on Sycamore Lane at about 02:40 GMT, and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service are examining the house.
The family are being supported by specialist police officers.
At the scene
By Jennie Aitken, BBC Radio Stoke
Neighbours I've spoken to described hearing an explosion sound like a blast that woke them.
The roof of the house is damaged, windows are smashed out and the rooms are blackened.
There is a large police and fire service presence, and Sycamore Lane has been cordoned off.
A resident also said they heard there was a man who jumped out the window with a baby or a young child.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "When crews arrived they found an ongoing serious house fire.
"Three occupants, two adults and a child, had managed to get out of the property. Tragically, four children from the property were confirmed dead on scene.
"Our thoughts are with the family at this exceptionally difficult time."
