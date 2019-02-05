Image copyright PA Image caption Daniel Williams was last seen leaving a bar at about 01:00 GMT on Thursday

A body has been found in a lake in the search for a missing 19-year-old student, police said.

Daniel Williams, from Sutton in London, has been missing since Thursday after failing to return home after a night out at the University of Reading.

Police searching for him discovered the body in a lake at the university's Whiteknights campus.

Thames Valley Police said the death was being treated as unexplained and was not believed to be suspicious.

No formal identification has taken place, the force said, but Mr Williams' family has been informed.

In response to the "very sad" news, the university said activities on campus would continue as normal and support would available to students and staff.

A major search, aided by search and rescue volunteers and the National Police Air Service, was launched over the weekend for second-year computer science student Mr Williams.

Police said they had checked a lake and surrounding countryside on Monday.

Lead investigator, Supt Jim Weems, said recent snow had "not hampered" the search, but the night Mr Williams disappeared was "one of the coldest" of the year.

A vigil was hosted on Monday in the Whiteknights campus bar, 3sixty, where Mr Williams was last seen.

Speaking before the body was found, the university's Anglican Chaplain Mark Laynesmith told the BBC students were in "shock".

Acting vice-chancellor Prof Robert Van de Noort said support was being offered to Mr Williams' housemates and friends.

