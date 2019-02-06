A woman has been charged with animal cruelty, after horses were found in a badly neglected state at a farm yard.

Last July police were called to stables off Astwood Lane in Stoke Prior, Worcestershire, where they found 12 horses in an emaciated state. Two were later put down.

Annette Nally, 49, from Packwood Lane, Solihull, appeared before Redditch magistrates charged with causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

The case was adjourned until 20 March.

Ms Nally appeared in court on Wednesday charged with three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to animals and a further charge of failing in her duty of care. She has not yet entered a plea.

Two of those counts relate to the alleged neglect of horses in Birmingham.

