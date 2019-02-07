Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Grenadier Guards carry out ceremonial duties at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle

Two serving soldiers in the regiment that performs ceremonial duties for the Queen have pleaded guilty to robbery and weapons charges.

Grenadier Guards Dillon Sharpe, 22, and Elnur Bracegirdle, 20, from Preston, admitted robbing a convenience store in Brixton on 10 January.

They appeared at Kingston Crown Court by video link.

Mr Sharpe and a third soldier, 19-year-old Kristopher James-Merrill, pleaded not guilty to a string of offences.

Mr James-Merrill, from Brixton, and Mr Sharpe, from Dulwich, denied three robberies, three attempted robberies and seven charges of possessing an imitation firearm.

The three men are soldiers in the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards who are believed to have been based at the Lille Barracks in Aldershot, Hampshire.

The regiment's soldiers are known for their scarlet tunics and bearskins, and carry out ceremonial duties at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Trial date set

In the hearing, Mr Sharpe pleaded guilty to possessing a stun gun disguised as a torch on 10 January and Mr Bracegirdle admitted carrying a knife.

Mr Bracegirdle denied possessing a prohibited weapon and Mr Sharpe pleaded not guilty to having a bladed article on the same date.

Mr Sharpe also admitted two further counts of robbery, two of attempted robbery, and four charges of possession of an imitation firearm after four other convenience stores were targeted across south London over four days in February 2018.

Judge Georgina Kent set a date of 1 July for a two-week trial.

Mr Sharpe and Mr Bracegirdle were remanded in custody, while Mr James-Merrill was released on bail.