Chinese New Year: Pigs, dragons and pandas on England's streets

  • 10 February 2019
Dragon in London Image copyright Getty Images

Thousands of people took to the streets in England to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Tuesday may have been the official start of the Year of the Pig but most areas saved their events until Sunday.

Flying dragons and dancing lions paraded through city centres including in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Newcastle.

In a drizzly London, performers took part in what organisers claim is the biggest celebration outside China.

Newcastle
Image caption Newcastle's parade travelled from Eldon Square to the Chinese Gate at Stowell Street
Child performers Image copyright PA
Image caption Dragons across the country came in all shapes and sizes
Birmingham
Image caption Dancers took to a stage in Birmingham where 40,000 people were expected to attend the celebration
Pig costume Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption As well as the traditional dragons, pigs also featured highly in the parades
Panda performers Image copyright PA
Image caption There was even room for a few pandas
London dancers Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The dank weather did not dampen celebrations in London where events were held across the West End and Chinatown
Manchester piglet Image copyright PA
Image caption A giant piglet has been overlooking St Ann's Square in Manchester over the past week
Newcastle
Image caption The new year festivities are always popular with children and families

