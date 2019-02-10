Chinese New Year: Pigs, dragons and pandas on England's streets
- 10 February 2019
Thousands of people took to the streets in England to celebrate Chinese New Year.
Tuesday may have been the official start of the Year of the Pig but most areas saved their events until Sunday.
Flying dragons and dancing lions paraded through city centres including in Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Newcastle.
In a drizzly London, performers took part in what organisers claim is the biggest celebration outside China.
