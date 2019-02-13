Murder charge over teenager Maisie Newell's death
- 13 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder and manslaughter after a teenager died from injuries sustained when she was a baby.
Dean Smith, 44, is accused of killing 13-year-old Maisie Newell, the Met Police said.
She died in June 2014 in Norfolk after being assaulted in 2000.
Smith, of Kingsfield Road, Watford, appeared before magistrates in Willesden in London on Tuesday and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.
Scotland Yard said it was unable to confirm any further details.