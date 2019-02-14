Image copyright Humberside Police Image caption Libby Squire's family have released photos of her in Paris in 2017 during a gap year and at home on Christmas Day 2018

Family and friends of missing student Libby Squire have attended a vigil in her hometown.

About 300 people, including the 21-year-old's parents, attended the two-hour service in West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday evening.

Ms Squire went missing in Hull two weeks ago, and police have said hundreds of officers were searching "around the clock" for her.

People lit candles and said prayers during the service at St Paul's church.

Church warden Alison Rimmer said those "so far from Hull" wanted to hold the event to show support for her family.

'Second sister'

"The atmosphere has been extraordinary there's been a huge feeling of love and support for each other. This has been a way of showing love and fellowship for Libby.

"There is hope and the candles symbolise the light in the darkness that everyone is feeling," she said.

Stewart Murdoch, whose sister Rachel is one of the missing student's friends, said: "Libby has been in and out of our house since she was four and is like a second sister to me.

"Rachel's in bits but she's doing the best that she can right now, given the circumstances and we all just want Libby to come home.

"It's quite heart-warming to know that so many people know and care about Libby, but it's such an unfortunate circumstance that has brought us together."

Image caption Family friend Stewart Murdoch said everyone just wanted the missing student to come home

CCTV footage shows a woman, confirmed by police as the University of Hull student, near the Welly Club music venue at about 23:20 GMT on 31 January.

Ms Squire is believed to have taken a taxi from the nightclub after she was refused entry.

Police said she was dropped off near her home at about 23:30 and was then seen near a bench on Beverley Road about 10 minutes later.

Image caption About 300 people attended a vigil at St Paul's in West Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

In a statement released on Wednesday, Ms Squire's family said: "Libby is a much-loved big sister to her three younger siblings. They all really look up to her and she always expects them to behave.

"Libby has a big heart. She is always happy and having fun. She laughs a lot. She is a real family person, and loves spending time at home with them."

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of abduction remains a person of interest, police have said.