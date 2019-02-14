Surrey hit by another earthquake

Image copyright British Geological Survey Image caption The earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 2.4, the British Geological Survey said

An earthquake has been confirmed in the same area of Surrey where a "swarm" of tremors were felt last year.

The magnitude 2.4 tremor was recorded at about 07:45 GMT in Newdigate, near Gatwick Airport, the British Geological Survey (BGS) said.

Dr Stephen Hicks, from Imperial College, London, said it was likely to have been the largest quake in the area since July.

He said it had been recorded on a number of local monitoring stations.

The good news is that today's small earthquake is the largest event of the sequence that was recorded by the greatest number of local monitoring stations, so it should give us the best confidence in understanding the location, depth & source mechanism of this seismic swarm — Stephen Hicks (@seismo_steve) February 14, 2019

The BGS said it had received reports that "everything moved forwards then backwards", of a "loud bang and strong impact and shake as though something had fallen on the house" and a "general rumble that lasted for a couple of seconds".

It said evidence pointed towards a natural cause.

Surrey's earthquake swarm

Three tremors were felt on 1 April. The first had a magnitude of 2.7, a second within minutes came in at 1.8 and the third, an hour later, measured 1.7

The fourth quake on 28 April measured 1.5

The fifth on 27 June measured 2.6

A sixth tremor on 29 June registered 2.4

The biggest quake, on 5 July, measured 3.0

A 1.7 tremor near Russ Hill was described as a "weak thud"

Dr Hicks, who is a professor of seismology, said the number and magnitudes of earthquakes in the Newdigate area had tailed off during September and October.

"This one is the largest since late July.

"The location is the same and they are quite shallow - about 2km below the surface."