Whiteball rail tunnel shut for three weeks for repairs
- 18 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The main rail link between Somerset and Devon will be closed for three weeks to repair a 170-year-old tunnel.
Network Rail said it was "conducting essential engineering works" on the Whiteball Tunnel between Taunton and Exeter.
The repairs include relining the walls of the tunnel to safeguard against brick fall and flood prevention work.
Replacement buses will operate until 8 March for passengers travelling on the affected route.