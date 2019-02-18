Image copyright PA Image caption The RMT union is locked in a long-running dispute with South Western Railway and staged several strikes last year

Planned strikes by workers on South Western Railway in the dispute over guards on trains have been suspended.

Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members were due to walk out on 22 February and on 9 and 16 March.

The union said there had been a breakthrough in the row, following a series of strikes including over the Christmas and New Year period.

It follows the suspension of strikes on Northern Rail after the company agreed to guarantee a conductor on all trains.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash said there had been "substantial progress" in talks with the company, which he said had now offered a guarantee of a guard on services that have been in dispute.

"We need to recognise that the breakthrough on the guard guarantee that has been secured today from South Western Railway has only been achieved through nearly two years of action and campaigning by RMT members on the principle of a safe and accessible railway for all."

Image copyright RMT Image caption The dispute over guards has been running for two years

During the two-year dispute, which has caused disruption to some of the busiest rail services in the country, the union called for a guarantee that trains will not run if no guard is available while SWR maintained they would run in "exceptional circumstances".

A SWR spokesman said he was "pleased" the strike action had been suspended.

"We are looking forward to further constructive discussions with the RMT and are hopeful that by building on this breakthrough we can see an end to this industrial action and together build a better railway for our customers."