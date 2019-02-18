Image copyright MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP/Getty Images Image caption Nasir Jamshed, a former Pakistan opening batsman, denied the charges along with two other men

A former international cricketer and two other men have denied conspiring to offer bribes to cricket players in the Pakistan Super League.

Nasir Jamshed, an ex-opening batsman for Pakistan, Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz were arrested after an inquiry into alleged spot-fixing by the National Crime Agency.

The offences are said to have taken place between late 2016 and early 2017.

All three defendants entered not guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court.

Mr Jamshed, 32, of High Street, Walsall, played 48 one-day internationals for Pakistan and made two Test appearances between 2008 and 2015.

Mr Anwar, 35, of Littlebrook Avenue, Slough, and Mr Ijaz, 33, of Chippingham Road, Sheffield, are also accused of conspiring to bribe Bangladesh Premier League players in late 2016.

A trial, estimated to last up to three weeks, will take place at the same court on 2 December.

The men were granted unconditional bail.