Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The court heard Kim Allison was "completely obsessed" with Nancy Galloway

A former Royal Navy helicopter pilot has been found guilty of stalking his ex-partner for a third time.

Kim Allison used anonymous servers in Russia and Asia to cover his tracks, Exeter Crown Court heard.

The 64-year-old, of Wellbeck Road, Yeovil, denied stalking and three counts of breaching a restraining order but was found guilty by a jury.

Allison, who has previously been jailed twice for stalking the same victim, is expected to be sentenced next month.

He was cleared of a fourth breach of the restraining order.

In 2016, Allison had a five-month relationship with businesswoman Nancy Galloway, 63, and stalked her after they broke up, the court heard.

He sent her anonymous messages and cards, spied on her bridge club in Torquay, enrolled her on a dating website and put her house on the market with an online estate agency.

More news and stories from Devon.

Both times Allison was released from previous sentences for stalking Ms Galloway, he resumed his harassment within minutes, the court heard.

On one occasion, he used his phone on the bus which took him home to Somerset after his release, jurors were told.

When Ms Galloway ended the relationship, he retaliated by setting up an account on a porn website under the name of NancyGal.

He used it to post a photo of her face which he doctored by superimposing a penis on it, the court heard.

The latest cyber attacks started after he was released from Exeter Prison in January 2018 and was subject to a restraining order.

But the court heard Allison sent anonymous texts and e-mail messages and posted a poem online entitled Farewell to Nancy.

Judge David Evans remanded Allison in custody before sentencing, ordered a psychiatric assessment and told him: "You have been found guilty on evidence that many will think was as plain as day.

"I am sure you will appreciate there must be a significant term of immediate custody," the judge added.

The psychiatric assessment is expected to take a minimum of three weeks, after which Allison will be sentenced.