Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Mark Acklom was placed on a plane in Geneva and was escorted through Bristol Airport

One of Britain's most wanted fugitives has been extradited to the UK from Switzerland after being on the run in Europe for years.

Mark Acklom, who disappeared in 2012, allegedly posed as an MI6 agent to con a Gloucestershire woman out of her £850,000 life savings.

The 45-year-old was arrested at a luxury apartment in Zurich last summer.

He will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Saturday charged with 20 fraud offences.

'Most wanted'

They include 12 charges of converting or removing criminal property and eight charges of fraud by false representation.

Mr Acklom allegedly posed as an MI6 agent and Swiss banker and conned divorcee Carolyn Woods into loaning him the money during a year-long relationship in Bath in 2012.

Three years ago a European Arrest Warrant was issued for Mr Acklom who was believed to be in Spain having been released from a Spanish prison over a £200,000 property fraud.

Image caption Carolyn Woods had a year-long relationship with Mark Acklom during which time she said she loaned him thousands of pounds

In October 2016 he was among 10 British fugitives named by the National Crime Agency (NCA) as the most wanted in Spain.

'Very serious charges'

Chief Insp Gary Haskins, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "No matter where suspected criminals are in the world we will always do everything we can to track them down and bring them back to the UK to face justice.

"This extradition would not have been possible without the support of all our law enforcement partners and I'm extremely grateful for their assistance in helping us bring Acklom home to answer some very serious charges."

Mr Acklom was escorted back to Bristol Airport from Geneva earlier and is currently in police custody.