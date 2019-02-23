Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Mark Acklom was extradited to the UK on Friday

One of Britain's most wanted fugitives, who was extradited to the UK from Switzerland after years on the run, has appeared in court.

Mark Acklom allegedly posed as an MI6 agent to con a Gloucestershire woman out of her £850,000 life savings.

He denied 20 fraud offences, including eight of fraud by false representation, when he appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court earlier.

He was remanded in custody and is due before Bristol Crown Court on 25 March.

The 45-year-old, of no fixed abode, was extradited to the UK on Friday. He disappeared in 2012 but was arrested at a luxury apartment in Zurich last summer.