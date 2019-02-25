Image copyright Good Morning Britain Image caption David Mesher told Good Morning Britain that he was "not a racist person" and that his outburst was a "fit of temper"

A Ryanair passenger who was filmed launching a tirade at an elderly woman on a flight has not had any charges filed against him.

David Mesher was on a flight from Barcelona to Stansted on 19 October when he began insulting Delsie Gayle.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said police had not submitted a file for it to consider a charging decision.

Essex Police said it was in touch with Spanish legal authorities on how to proceed.

Spanish authorities have been approached to comment.

The tirade took place on the tarmac of Barcelona Airport before the plane departed for Stansted. It was filmed by a fellow passenger and posted on social media where it racked up millions of views.

In the footage, Mr Mesher can be heard using racial slurs to Delsie Gayle and threatening to "push" her to another seat.

He shouts at her: "Don't talk to me in a foreign language, you stupid ugly cow."

Previously, Mr Mesher, from Birmingham, told ITV's Good Morning Britain he was "not a racist person by any means" and it was "just a fit of temper at the time".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The row was captured by passenger David Lawrence, who spoke to BBC Radio 5 live about what happened

A spokeswoman for the CPS said the police had not submitted a file to the service in order for it to consider a charging decision.

"We cannot charge unless a file is submitted by the police", she added.

"We conducted a thorough investigation and sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service", a spokesman for Essex Police said.

"They [the CPS] did not have the jurisdiction to advise on any charging decision.

"We have completed our enquiries as far as we are legally able to, given that the incident did not happen within our jurisdiction, and are now in contact with the Spanish legal authorities so that they can determine how they wish to proceed."

Image copyright Itv this morning Image caption Delsie Gayle and daughter Carole rejected David Mesher's apology

Previously, Robin Kiely from Ryanair apologised for the "regrettable, and unacceptable remarks" made to Mrs Gayle.